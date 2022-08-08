NCTE approval for teacher education centres back in focus

Admissions for B.Ed programme begin

Regaining National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approval for the 11 teacher education centres directly under the University of Calicut is again in focus with the admissions for the B.Ed programme for 2022-23 beginning.

The centres lost their approval in October last year and the authorities have been trying to restore the recognition ever since.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor, Syndicate member P. Rasheed Ahammed pointed out that unlike previous years, the centres had not been included in the notification for admissions issued by the university. There will be a shortage of 605 seats because of this. He urged the Vice Chancellor to discuss the issue at the Syndicate meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Mr. Ahammed alleged that though the officials had enough time to regain the NCTE approval, they did not make any efforts for the purpose. The university did not approach the High Court to get the NCTE order stayed. Seeking an inquiry into this, Mr. Ahammed demanded that the notification be re-issued.

However, university sources claimed that they would continue the efforts to get back the approval. The Vice Chancellor had recently visited New Delhi for this. Legal recourse would also be taken up. The sources indicated that they were awaiting the outcome of a meeting of the southern branch of the NCTE.