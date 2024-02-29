GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCP to go solo in Lok Sabha elections in Kerala

February 29, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Miffed at the continuing disregard by the Left Democratic Front, the State unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajith Pawar) has declared its decision to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kerala.

Announcing the decision, the faction’s State president N.A. Muhammad Kutty said the list of candidates would be finalised during a meeting of the NCP State executive committee on March 2. “Although the NCP Kerala unit had decided to remain part of the LDF, the coalition leadership is yet to respond to our demands to expel Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and P.C. Chacko from the LDF. We are also not being considered while constituting its parliament constituency committees ahead of the upcoming elections,” he said.

A few days ago, the Ajith Pawar faction had served letters to the LDF convener and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by listing out its demands.

Meanwhile, the party has issued a whip to all NCP workers in Kerala who contested and won under the party symbol for attending a meeting next week. “Whoever defies the party whip will have to face disqualification proceedings,” Mr. Kutty said.

