NCP stresses need for Opposition unity

Rahul has not helped debt-ridden farmers in Wayanad: Chacko

Rahul has not helped debt-ridden farmers in Wayanad: Chacko

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

P.C. Chacko, State president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said here on Thursday that the unity of all Opposition parties in the country was the need of the hour to defeat the BJP at the national level.

Speaking after inaugurating a district-level leadership camp of the party here on Saturday, Mr. Chacko said the attempts of the Congress to torpedo the unity of the parties in the country was the major reason for its utter failure in the Assembly elections in five States recently.

The attempts by NCP chief Sharad Pawar to forge unity among the Opposition parties was commendable, Mr. Chacko said.

Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP, could not do anything for the debt-ridden farming community in the district or bring any development to the constituency, he said.

The two-day camp will conclude on Sunday. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the concluding session at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday.