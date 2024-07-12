NCP-SP faction led by Reji Cherian quits party, to join Kerala Congress

In a setback to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) in Kerala, party State executive member Reji Cherian and those supporting him have quit the party and decided to join the P.J. Joseph-led Kerala Congress, a constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on Friday, Mr. Cherian said he and others would join the Kerala Congress in a meeting in Alappuzha next month. Mr. Cherian said that several leaders and workers from across the State had left NCP-SP along with him.

He said the NCP-SP in Kerala was going in the wrong direction. Mr. Cherian said the State leadership was protecting all those who worked against the party’s interests while ordinary workers were sidelined.