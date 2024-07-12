GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCP-SP faction led by Reji Cherian quits party, to join Kerala Congress

Updated - July 12, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 07:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Reji Cherian-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar during a meeting held in Alappuzha on Friday.

Members of the Reji Cherian-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar during a meeting held in Alappuzha on Friday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

In a setback to the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) in Kerala, party State executive member Reji Cherian and those supporting him have quit the party and decided to join the P.J. Joseph-led Kerala Congress, a constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on Friday, Mr. Cherian said he and others would join the Kerala Congress in a meeting in Alappuzha next month. Mr. Cherian said that several leaders and workers from across the State had left NCP-SP along with him.

He said the NCP-SP in Kerala was going in the wrong direction. Mr. Cherian said the State leadership was protecting all those who worked against the party’s interests while ordinary workers were sidelined.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.