NCP may consider debutant for Kuttanad

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to consider a debutant for the Kuttanad Assembly by-election.

The party leadership meetings scheduled to be held in Kochi on Thursday is likely to take a call on the candidate for the seat that had fallen vacant following the death of Thomas Chandy, sources privy to the process told The Hindu.

Following the death of Chandy, his brother Thomas K. Thomas had evinced interest to contest and had staked claim for the seat, but neither the NCP nor the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leadership is favourably inclined on fielding him.

This has eventually prompted the party to explore other options and to avert a discord within the State organisation on the issue. The leadership may opt for a new face, preferably a woman candidate, sources said.

The growing dissensions in the Kerala Congress (Mani) and the discord within the Congress have queered the pitch for the United Democratic Front in Kuttanad. The Congress still remains clueless on ironing out the differences of opinion in the Kerala Congress(M).

A split in Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, a prominent constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, is likely to spoil the chances of the alliance in Kuttanad, which is considered to be one of the the party’s strongholds in the State.

The Bharatiya Janata Party State leadership is yet to make a serious bid to revive the NDA and it does not seem to have sufficient time to put the alliance in order before the by-election. Ironing out a settlement between two factions of the BDJS is rather a tough proposition.

Buoyed over the victory of the Left Democratic Front in a string of Assembly by-elections held recently, especially by NCP leader Mani C. Kappen in Pala, the front is facing the bypoll with confidence. But the LDF is unlikely to leave anything to chance and would be cautious in candidate selection. Fielding a debutant is seen as a better option than experimenting with others.