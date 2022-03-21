Kerala

NCP march to Lakshadweep Administration office

The ‘anti-people’ policies of the Lakshadweep Administration will be countered using all democratic methods, NCP State president P.C Chacko State president has said. Speaking after inaugurating a march taken out by NCP activists to the Kochi office of the administration on Monday, Mr. Chacko said no government can afford to use strong-arm methods against the people.


