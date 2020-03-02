NCP likely to field woman candidate in Kuttanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 March 2020 19:13 IST

Party to meet today to prepare panel for the approval of central leadership

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State leadership is understood to have zeroed in on a woman candidate for contesting the Kuttanad Assembly byelection.

The party leadership that would meet on Tuesday would prepare a panel of three names, including a woman leader, who is active in the national-level organisational activities and forward it to the central leadership for final approval.

Sources told The Hindu that the proposal to field a woman candidate has gathered momentum in the wake of the claims staked by Thomas K. Thomas, brother of the deceased member Thomas Chandy, Salim P. Mathew and some other regional leaders for contesting the seat.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) State leadership as well as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district leaders are reportedly not keen on fielding either Mr. Thomas or other leaders whose names have been touted for the seat. This would give way for the woman candidate, whose name will also come up for discussions at the leadership meeting on Tuesday.

LDF confident

The LDF is exuding the confidence of retaining the seat with a comfortable majority and hence it would take due care to avoid a row over the candidate as it would spoil the winning prospects, the sources said.

The internecine feud in the Kerala Congress (Mani), the claims raised by its leaders P.J. Joseph and Jose K. Mani for fielding their nominees, the alleged failure of the Congress in containing the raging differences of opinion among the two leaders and the strain in the relations between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena are all expected to work to the advantage of the LDF that is already credited with a series of victories in the byelections.

The government declaration on the completion of 2 lakh houses under Life Mission for the indigent and weaker sections and the opening of a food court for dishing meals at ₹25 in Alappuzha district have all emboldened the LDF to face elections with confidence.

A decision on the candidate would be made very soon, sources said.