NCP leadership will discuss horse-trading charges against party MLA, says Minister Saseendran

Kerala Forest Minister addresses horse-trading allegations within NCP, offers resignation if demanded by party president

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, addressing media persons in Alappuzha on Friday (October 26, 2024).

Thomas K. Thomas, MLA, addressing media persons in Alappuzha on Friday (October 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: Suresh Alleppey

Kerala Forest Minister and NCP leader A.K. Saseendran said on Saturday (October 25, 2024) that the horse-trading allegations that cropped up in connection with party MLA Thomas K. Thomas will be discussed by the party leadership and appropriate action would be taken on the matter based on that.

He said a demand for a judicial probe into the allegations has already been raised by many and it is up to the concerned persons to take a decision in this regard.

Kerala Minister A.K. Saseendran temporarily survives internal party challenge

Mr. Saseendran also made it clear that he was ready to step down as Minister at any time and would submit his resignation as soon as party state president P. C. Chacko demands the same.

The Forest Minister's reaction came a day after a controversy erupted in Kerala over media reports claiming that an NCP MLA from the state, aligned with Sharad Pawar, offered ₹50 crore each to two other Left legislators to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, an ally of the BJP.

Also Read: CM‘s firm stance against Cabinet reshuffle ensures Saseendran’s continuance in Cabinet

The reports claimed that Thomas K. Thomas, an MLA of the NCP and an ally of the LDF, made the monetary offer to two Left MLAs Antony Raju (Janadhipathya Kerala Congress) and Kovoor Kunjumon (RSP-Leninist).

However, Kuttanad MLA Thomas on Friday rejected the media reports against him, terming them as "baseless."

"Thomas K. Thomas is our party's leader. Now, an allegation has come up against him. The matter will be discussed with the party leader and a coordinated decision will be taken about how to deal with the issue," Mr. Saseendran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

“A stand would be taken by the party in the matter without any differences,” he said.

“When such allegations cropped up, the party used to examine its rights and wrongs and then a stand would be taken,” the Minister further said.

The reported allegations arose in the wake of Mr. Thomas's attempt to secure a Cabinet position in the Pinarayi Vijayan government by replacing his party colleague and Forest Minister Saseendran. This move by Mr. Thomas created a division within the NCP (Sharad Pawar) unit in the State, with many members supporting Mr. Saseendran's continued presence in the Government.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:44 pm IST

Kerala / Nationalist Congress Party / state politics

