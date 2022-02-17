Kerala

NCP leaders express faith in Chacko

An emergency online meeting of the State office-bearers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the beleaguered State president of the party, P.C. Chacko, in the wake of reports of a section of leaders demanding his scalp and what was termed by State general secretary K.R. Rajan as “anti-party statements” made by former State treasurer of the party, N.A. Muhammad Kutty.

A press statement issued here on Thursday said that the State executive unanimously supported the leadership of Mr. Chacko and ascribed Mr. Kutty’s statement to be a result of his disappointment over his exclusion from corporation chairmanship.

“Such appointments were discussed in detail within the State committee before nominating members,” the statement said.

There was a demand for action against those taking an anti-party stance and Mr. Chacko was entrusted with taking up the issue with the national president, Sharad Pawar. The release said 35 State office-bearers of the party, including State vice presidents, took part in the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2022 8:12:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ncp-leaders-express-faith-in-chacko/article65059499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY