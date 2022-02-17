NCP leaders express faith in Chacko
An emergency online meeting of the State office-bearers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the beleaguered State president of the party, P.C. Chacko, in the wake of reports of a section of leaders demanding his scalp and what was termed by State general secretary K.R. Rajan as “anti-party statements” made by former State treasurer of the party, N.A. Muhammad Kutty.
A press statement issued here on Thursday said that the State executive unanimously supported the leadership of Mr. Chacko and ascribed Mr. Kutty’s statement to be a result of his disappointment over his exclusion from corporation chairmanship.
“Such appointments were discussed in detail within the State committee before nominating members,” the statement said.
There was a demand for action against those taking an anti-party stance and Mr. Chacko was entrusted with taking up the issue with the national president, Sharad Pawar. The release said 35 State office-bearers of the party, including State vice presidents, took part in the meeting.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.