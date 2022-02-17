NCP leaders express faith in Chacko

An emergency online meeting of the State office-bearers of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the beleaguered State president of the party, P.C. Chacko, in the wake of reports of a section of leaders demanding his scalp and what was termed by State general secretary K.R. Rajan as “anti-party statements” made by former State treasurer of the party, N.A. Muhammad Kutty.

A press statement issued here on Thursday said that the State executive unanimously supported the leadership of Mr. Chacko and ascribed Mr. Kutty’s statement to be a result of his disappointment over his exclusion from corporation chairmanship.

“Such appointments were discussed in detail within the State committee before nominating members,” the statement said.

There was a demand for action against those taking an anti-party stance and Mr. Chacko was entrusted with taking up the issue with the national president, Sharad Pawar. The release said 35 State office-bearers of the party, including State vice presidents, took part in the meeting.