NCP leader P.C. Chacko expects exodus from Congress party in Kerala

The NCP Kerala president-elect says the Congress has failed as a political party to fight the BJP

An exodus of a large number of disillusioned Congress workers to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may happen in the coming weeks, said NCP State president-elect, P. C. Chacko.

The Congress has failed as a political party to fight the BJP. The organisational structure of the party has collapsed with no effective leadership. The party has also failed to evolve itself as an effective platform to bring together all those who are opposed to the BJP. The NCP would try to unite all opposition parties and put up a fight against the BJP, Mr. Chacko said.

The State unit of the Congress, which was reeling under the humiliating defeat it suffered in the Assembly elections, could not even elect the Opposition leader. A large number of Congress workers who are opposed to the present organisational system of the party will leave it for the NCP, he said.

Mr. Chacko will assume the new responsibility at the State capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.