NCP-KC(M) spat simmers in LDF

KOTTAYAM

14 December 2020 19:48 IST

Mani takes a dig at Kappan’s low-key electioneering efforts

Days after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) voiced its displeasure over the alleged sidelining by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the controversy gained traction further on Monday with the Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani airing his views on the issue.

Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of an event supporting the protests against the farm Bills, Mr. Mani initially sought not to be drawn into the controversy and said any issues that had cropped up locally would be settled within the coalition. However, to a query on reports over the cold response of NCP leader Mani C. Kappan, MLA, during electioneering in Kottayam, Mr. Mani, without denying the charge, replied: “I am not sure. You may verify it yourself and find out.”

NCP ire

Mr. Mani’s reaction drew a sharp reaction from the NCP leadership in Kottayam, which retorted that the NCP had not become part of the Left coalition ‘one fine morning’ – an apparent reference to the entry of the KC(M) into the LDF.

Advertising

Advertising

“In case of any doubts regarding the MLA’s participation in electioneering, the Mani group should ask its Pala constituency president Philip Kuzhikulam about it,” said Joshi Puthumana, president of the NCP Pala block committee.

According to him, Mr. Kappan won Pala, a constituency almost renounced by the LDF, by fighting four elections over two decades. “The people of Pala have a clear idea about those who constantly criticised the Pala MLA and the LDF till two months ago and what happened thereafter,” he added.

Pala seat

Though the ongoing controversy pertains to the issues over seat-sharing during the on going local body polls, at the core of this entire episode is the claim raised by both the parties over the Pala Assembly seat, say observers.

Following reports that Mr. Mani had demanded the Pala seat during the informal consultations with the LDF ahead of its entry into the coalition, Mr. Kappan had clarified that there was no question of giving up the seat.

Meanwhile, speculations are also rife that the United Democratic Front is looking to take advantage of the situation and has approached the disgruntled leaders within the NCP.