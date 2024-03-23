ADVERTISEMENT

NCP (Ajit Pawar) to ally with NDA in State

March 23, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, which has been recognised as the official party by the Election Commission of India, has decided to ally with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the State in keeping with its national policy. The split in the party had created a dichotomy in Kerala with officially recognised party siding with the NDA while in the State it was part of the ruling Left Democratic Front.  Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Roy Varikkatt, the State vice-president of the Ajit Pawar faction, said that the party has decided to be part of NDA following consultations held with the BJP State president K. Surendran and NDA convener in Kerala P. K. Krishnadas. He claimed that 9 district presidents of the party and seven State Committee members were with them. More will join them in the forthcoming State Committee meeting scheduled for March 26, Mr. Varikkat said.

