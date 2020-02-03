nCoV: two moved to isolation ward

Even as the State reported its third case of coronavirus, two patients suspected to have symptoms of the disease were shifted to an isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam on Monday.

Officials said the patients, who returned from abroad recently, had been under home quarantine in their respective residence for the last two weeks.

“They complained of developing fever, cold, and breathing problems during a daily review by the health authorities. Following this, special ambulances were sent to ferry them to the MCH,” said an official.

The medical samples of these two patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for further examination.

An earlier sample sent for examination from the district last week had tested negative.

“None of them have developed any symptoms of the disease though a daily review of their health status is being carried out,” said Jacob Varghese, District Medical Officer.