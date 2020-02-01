nCoV: condition of patient satisfactory

The condition of a medical student admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thrissur, after she tested positive for coronavirus is satisfactory, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Fresh samples of her body fluid were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1,793 people are in the State’s surveillance list, of which 71 with mild flu-like symptoms are being kept in isolation wards in various hospitals.

Till date 39 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing, out of which 23 have turned out to be negative. The remaining results are awaited. Health officials said 58 people who might have come in contact with the confirmed infection in the State, including those who travelled with her, had been traced and put under surveillance.

The officials said those in hospitals would be discharged only when they totally recovered from all suspected symptoms. Their fluid samples were being collected on alternate days and they would be discharged after two consecutive negative results.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against one more person on the charge of spreading fake news about people under surveillance.

The outpatient wings of the Thrissur MCH, which usually witness heavy rush, were almost empty on Saturday. Though health officials have tried to allay their concerns, people are avoiding visits to the hospital unless there is an emergency.

Increased surveillance

Special Correspondent writes from Thiruvananthapuram: The Health Department has intensified its disease surveillance activities and expanded the isolation and treatment facilities for nCoV infection in all districts.

The surveillance mechanism has been strengthened by involving local bodies and the community, so that people with a recent travel history to China are encouraged to self-report to health authorities and put themselves under home quarantine.

The tourism industry has been put on alert about tourist arrivals from China and to ensure that these persons are reported to the authorities.

An official bulletin said all persons under isolation in various hospitals were also remaining stable.

A 24x7 control room has been set up in the State and all district headquarters. It also said the facilities for nCoV testing would be made available at the NIV’s Alappuzha unit from Sunday.

Arrangements for the isolation and treatment of nCoV had been made at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.