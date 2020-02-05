Kerala

nCoV awareness drive for migrant workers

more-in

The Health Department will conduct an awareness programme on coronavirus for workers from other States in their languages. Posters will be exhibited in their camps and working sites.

They will be educated on prevention methods through animation videos and audio programmes. The programme will be implemented with the support of the Labour Department. Social media devices and WhatsApp groups will also be used for awareness programmes.

There are 30 people under surveillance at various hospitals in the district and 211 people are under home quarantine. No new cases have been reported in the district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2020 11:18:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ncov-awareness-drive-for-migrant-workers/article30745331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY