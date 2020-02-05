nCoV awareness drive for migrant workers

The Health Department will conduct an awareness programme on coronavirus for workers from other States in their languages. Posters will be exhibited in their camps and working sites.
They will be educated on prevention methods through animation videos and audio programmes. The programme will be implemented with the support of the Labour Department. Social media devices and WhatsApp groups will also be used for awareness programmes.
There are 30 people under surveillance at various hospitals in the district and 211 people are under home quarantine. No new cases have been reported in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.