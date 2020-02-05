nCoV awareness drive for migrant workers

The Health Department will conduct an awareness programme on coronavirus for workers from other States in their languages. Posters will be exhibited in their camps and working sites.

They will be educated on prevention methods through animation videos and audio programmes. The programme will be implemented with the support of the Labour Department. Social media devices and WhatsApp groups will also be used for awareness programmes.

There are 30 people under surveillance at various hospitals in the district and 211 people are under home quarantine. No new cases have been reported in the district.