nCoV: 3 more in Alappuzha hospitals

Three more persons were admitted to hospitals with symptoms of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the district on Tuesday.

Officials said that a total of 15 persons were currently under observation in hospitals. Besides, 32 more people have been put under house quarantine, taking the total number to 167.

The number of people in hospitals and house quarantine stood at 182, said District Collector M. Anjana.

Condition satisfactory

The condition of the student admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with nCoV infection was satisfactory, the Collector added.

She said that a total of 25 samples, including five samples taken on Tuesday, had been sent for analysis for nCoV. Meanwhile, parents of the students of SDV Government Upper Primary School, Neerkunnam, blocked the National Highway 66 for a brief period on Tuesday evening demanding to shift the isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, that house one positive and a few suspected nCoV cases.

Shared boundary

The ward is situated on a land which shares its boundary with the school. “The school is situated very close to the isolation ward. Only a compound wall separates them. Following the protest, the Revenue Divisional Officer reached the scene and promised to shift those under observation in the ward to another building on the hospital campus by Wednesday evening,” said a police officer.