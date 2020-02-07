nCoV: 298 more under surveillance

The Health Department put 298 more people in various districts under its nCoV surveillance net on Thursday, taking the total number of those under surveillance in the State to 2,826.

Only 83 persons were admitted to isolation wards in hospitals while the rest (2,743) were on self quarantine in their own homes.

The condition of the three who had tested positive for nCoV has been quite satisfactory and they are recuperating well.

The Health Department has been focussing on imparting training to its employees and about 10 trainee manuals in video form have been prepared and uploaded in the Health Department’s YouTube channel (www. you tube.com/c/k erala healthonlinet raining).

Advisory

A special health advisory has been issued for educational institutions as there are many many school-going children amongst the families put on surveillance and they are forced to miss school because of the 28-day quarantine requirement. No one put on quarantine should visit schools.

Any family in the State which is anticipating the arrival of some family member from China should shift children at home to the houses of friends or relatives.

Schools have been asked to take awareness classes on combating nCoV on all Mondays.