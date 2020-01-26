nCoV: 179 under home quarantine, observation

The fast global spread of 2019-nCoV and the huge numbers of people getting affected is indeed a cause for worry, even as the Health Department said all possible precautions are being taken to improve surveillance and to quarantine anyone with a travel history to China.

What has indeed stumped the authorities is the huge number of people coming to the State from China. On Saturday, 99 new persons who reported travel history to China in the past three weeks were identified. None of them are symptomatic, thus taking the number of people under home quarantine and observation to 179. While two who had been isolated in hospitals on Friday were allowed to leave, two new persons were added to the isolation list on Saturday. The number of persons admitted to isolation wards in hospitals with mild symptoms remains at seven.

The department has advised major hotels receiving international guests to display the nCoV advisory properly in the hotel for the benefit of foreign travellers.

NoRKA Roots

Malayalis in Chinese cities that are battling coronavirus infection are safe, NoRKA Roots said on Saturday. Indian Embassy officials has also established two hotline numbers - 8618612083629 and 8618612083617 - for contacting it in an emergency. The condition of the Malayali nurse in Saudi Arabia who was diagnosed with the infection is improving.