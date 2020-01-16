Kerala

NCM seeks police report on ‘love jihad’

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has asked the State police to file a detailed report about the allegation that a purported Islamist programme termed ‘love jihad’ reportedly targets young Christian men and women for conversion.

In a letter to the State Police Chief (SPC), the NCM expressed apprehension that at least 21 persons among those suspected to have left Kerala to join the Islamic State in Afghanistan and Syria were neophytes who converted to Islam from Christianity.

The first session of the 28th synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, which met in Kochi recently, had expressed concern at the rising cases of love jihad. It had also expressed anxiety over Christian girls being killed in love ‘entanglements’.

These love affairs adversely affected society and law enforcement agencies should take urgent action in these instances, the Synod said.

