NCLAT stops handing over of Steel Complex to Chattisgarh firm

Published - June 13, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has temporarily stopped the handing over of the SAIL-Steel Complex, a public sector undertaking (PSU) in Kozhikode city, to Chhattisgarh Outsourcing Limited.

The interim order is based on an appeal filed by the State government. Earlier, the tribunal had issued an order to hand over the company under a resolution plan filed by the Chhattisgarh-based firm, citing default in repayment of a loan of ₹45 crore taken by the PSU in 2013 from Canara Bank. The bank approached the NCLT alleging default in loan repayment. The government pointed out in its appeal that the Steel Complex cannot have the right to hand over the land acquired by the state without its permission.

The Steel complex is a joint venture of the Steel Authority of India, a central PSU, and Steel Complex Limited, a State PSU. The company partially ceased operations in 2014, and has been completely out of business since December 2016.

