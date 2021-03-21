NCK asserts claim over Elathur

Even as infighting within the United Democratic Front over the allocation of the Elathur seat continues to rage, Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK) president Mani C. Kappan on Sunday asserted the outfit’s claim over the seat and said the issues within the coalition would soon be solved.

Talking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr.Kappan said there was no question of giving up the seat as the UDF had already allotted it to the NCK.

“The existing issues will soon be resolved, and the rebel candidates will withdraw their nominations,” Mr. Kappan said.

Besides Sulfikkar Mayuri, the nominee of the NCK, two more candidates from the UDF, Sennin Rashi, a student leader of the Bharatiya National Janata Dal, and Congress rebel U.V. Dinesh Mani, have filed papers in the Elathur seat.