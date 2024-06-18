ADVERTISEMENT

NCERT textbook revision will be opposed: Minister

Published - June 18, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Modification in portions related to Babri Masjid and Ayodhya in school textbooks by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is not acceptable to Kerala, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Narrow ideological stance of any movement or propagation of their ideas is not what should be included in textbooks. Actual history and science should be taught to students. This was the State’s stance and what it would follow, a statement quoting the Minister here said on Tuesday.

The deliberate removal of certain portions from NCERT textbooks had led to many debates and discussions across the country. There were apprehensions from many corners that these changes sabotaged Constitutional values and secularism.

A committee, including State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), education experts, teachers, and social workers, was appointed to study the modifications in the NCERT textbooks in detail and analyse their repercussions. The findings underlined the need to protect values enshrined in the Constitution such as secularism, democracy, and social justice.

The State prepared parallel textbooks that included portions removed by the NCERT as education that reflected its cultural traditions, secular attitudes, and progressive thinking had to imparted to students. These textbooks included social and cultural specialities of the country and the State and were faithful to Constitutional values. This step by the State led to many discussions around the country on content and character of education, and provided hope to believers in secularism, the Minister said in the statement.

The NCERT has made the revisions in the Class XII Political Science textbook.

