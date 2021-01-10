NCD clinics in Kollam to be strengthened

KOLLAM

10 January 2021 23:07 IST

Efforts to tackle high mortality rates

The Health Department has decided to strengthen the functioning of Non-communicable disease (NCD) clinics in the district as a preventive measure to control COVID-19 related mortality rate.

“As per a study conducted by the Department, there are chances for the rate to go up if we don't take preventive steps. The mortality rate among persons above the age of 80 is 2.56 %, which is the highest. It's 2.25 and 1.06 for persons aged 71 to 80 and 61 to 70 respectively. The mortality rate among persons coming in the age group of 31 to 60 years is 0.22 while it's 0.03 among people below the age of 30,” said District Medical Officer Dr.R.Sreelatha.

Meanwhile fatalities are comparatively high in all groups if the patients have diabetes, hypertension or heart and kidney related issues. The Department will offer special provision for senior citizen in outpatient department so that they don't have to wait in queues to get medicines.

Those who can't travel can use eSanjeevani tele-medicine facility by downloading the app or registering in the portal. “There is also provision to buy one month’s medicine from the clinic and the public should utilise all these free services,” she added.