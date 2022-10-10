NCC unit celebrates World Habitat Day

NCC cadets planting saplings at Maranalloor to mark the World Habitat Day celebrations | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 1 Kerala Air Squadron NCC, Thiruvananthapuram unit celebrated World Habitat Day at DVMNNMHSS, Maranalloor near here with a variety of programmes.

Sureshkumar, president, Maranalloor Grama panchayat, inaugurated the event. PTA president Sobhana Kumari presided over the function. The Kerala Lalitha Kala Academy Award and Bala Sahithya Academy Award winner Neyyattinkara Vijayan was the chief guest for the function.

NCC officials, warrant officer Vedpal Yadhav and Anil Kumar Solanki, headmaster Sunilkumar and associate NCC officer Ani. A were among those who spoke at the function. The cadets later took part in a poster competition and planted saplings.