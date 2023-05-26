ADVERTISEMENT

NCC officiating commander visits training camp in Alappuzha

May 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Colonel Niraj Singh, officiating commander of the Kollam NCC Group, inspecting a guard of honour in Alappuzha on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Colonel Niraj Singh, officiating commander of the Kollam NCC Group, visited a combined annual training camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) being held at Nair Samajam Boys Higher Secondary School, Mannar, Alappuzha, on Friday.

Colonel Singh was accorded a guard of honour by the NCC cadets. He distributed awards to the winners of the essay, debate and painting competitions.

The camp, conducted with the aim of providing rigorous training and fostering camaraderie among the cadets, was inaugurated by Colonel Rahul Ghosh, commanding officer, NCC Chengannur battalion, on May 20. Some 500 cadets from Alapuzha, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts are participating in the 10-day camp which will conclude on Monday.

