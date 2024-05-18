GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC Naval Wing cadets begin ten-day sailing expedition through backwaters

Published - May 18, 2024 12:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The NCC Naval Wing sailing expedition.

The NCC Naval Wing sailing expedition. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

NCC Naval Wing cadets on Friday set out on a ten-day, 220-km adventure backwater sailing expedition from Kollam through the backwaters. Brigadier Suresh G., Group Commander, NCC Group Kollam, flagged off the expedition which has 65 cadets, including 35 boys and 30 girls from all districts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

They will sail through the Ashtamudi and Vembanad lakes in three DK Whaler boats. On Friday, the expedition set out from Thevally jetty, Kollam. Navigating the National Waterway-3 (NW 3), it will turn around at the Pathiramanal Island Bird Sanctuary.

The entire expedition is divided into eight phases. There are night halts at Klappana, Purakkad, Punnamada and Kannankara.

An extensive recce had been undertaken by the staff of 3(Kerala) Naval Unit NCC to identify potential

hazards along the route. The cadets were put through strenuous training by their Units/Groups to prepare them for the expedition.

The youngsters were picked on the basis of their swimming prowess, physical fitness, aptitude and willingness, the NCC said.

The expedition will be an unique experience for the cadets, Brigadier Suresh said. Working unitedly towards a common goal will help them gain confidence and the mental strength to undertake bigger expeditions and challenges later on, he said.

The expedition team is headed by the Commanding Officer of 3 Kerala Naval NCC Unit (Kollam), Captain Unnikrishnan A. Brigadier Rajesh A. Officiating Additional Director General, NCC, Kerala and Lakshadweep, will review the expedition team on May 21.

