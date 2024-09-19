NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate wins laurels at Inter Directorate Services Shooting Competition

Cadets from the National Cadet Corp’s (NCC) Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate was adjudged the best directorate at the Inter Directorate Services Shooting Competition (IDSSC) held as a part of the Thal Sena Camp (TSC) in New Delhi.

The team of 34 cadets from the directorate outperformed 578 cadets at the event organised under the aegis of the Director General, NCC, from September 2 to 13.

The Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate had fielded 91 cadets in different competitions based on the professional skills needed for soldiers. The six events involved map reading, judging distance, field signal, obstacle training, health and hygiene, and tent pitching.

The directorate overall tally also included 16 individual runner’s-up prizes and nine podium finishes, a statement said.

On behalf of Major General J.S. Mangat, Additional Director General, Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC, Brigadier G.V.S. Reddy, Group Commander, NCC Group, Kottayam, received the cadets on their return to Kerala.