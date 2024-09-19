GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate wins laurels at Inter Directorate Services Shooting Competition

The directorate fielded 91 cadets in different competitions based on the professional skills needed for soldiers at Thal Sena Camp in New Delhi

Published - September 19, 2024 06:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
NCC cadets of the Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate with Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, NCC.

NCC cadets of the Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate with Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, NCC.

Cadets from the National Cadet Corp’s (NCC) Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate was adjudged the best directorate at the Inter Directorate Services Shooting Competition (IDSSC) held as a part of the Thal Sena Camp (TSC) in New Delhi.

The team of 34 cadets from the directorate outperformed 578 cadets at the event organised under the aegis of the Director General, NCC, from September 2 to 13.

The Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate had fielded 91 cadets in different competitions based on the professional skills needed for soldiers. The six events involved map reading, judging distance, field signal, obstacle training, health and hygiene, and tent pitching.

The directorate overall tally also included 16 individual runner’s-up prizes and nine podium finishes, a statement said.

On behalf of Major General J.S. Mangat, Additional Director General, Kerala and Lakshadweep NCC, Brigadier G.V.S. Reddy, Group Commander, NCC Group, Kottayam, received the cadets on their return to Kerala.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.