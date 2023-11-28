HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC fest at Kottayam

November 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the 75th anniversary of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the NCC unit at Mangalam Engineering College in Ettumanur organised the NCC fest-Advaya 2K23 on its campus.

Around 2,000 cadets from Kerala and Lakshadweep showcased their skills during the event. The fest took place in the theatre named after Captain Vikram Batra. Biju Varghese, chairman of Mangalam Educational Institutions, presided over the inaugural meeting.

Rajiv V. Dharaskar, Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Priya C. Kurian, Scientist, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Major General J.S. Mangat, Additional Director General, NCC Kerala & Lakshadeep Directorate, and Brigadier Biju Shantharam, Group Commander, Kottayam, delivered speeches.

Exhibitions and demonstrations by Army, Navy, Air Force, Military, Engineering department, and NATPAC were held to provide comprehensive knowledge in the fields of defence, science, and technology.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.