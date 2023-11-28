NCC fest at Kottayam

November 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In connection with the 75th anniversary of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the NCC unit at Mangalam Engineering College in Ettumanur organised the NCC fest-Advaya 2K23 on its campus.

Around 2,000 cadets from Kerala and Lakshadweep showcased their skills during the event. The fest took place in the theatre named after Captain Vikram Batra. Biju Varghese, chairman of Mangalam Educational Institutions, presided over the inaugural meeting.

Rajiv V. Dharaskar, Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Priya C. Kurian, Scientist, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Major General J.S. Mangat, Additional Director General, NCC Kerala & Lakshadeep Directorate, and Brigadier Biju Shantharam, Group Commander, Kottayam, delivered speeches.

Exhibitions and demonstrations by Army, Navy, Air Force, Military, Engineering department, and NATPAC were held to provide comprehensive knowledge in the fields of defence, science, and technology.