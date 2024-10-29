NCC camp selects cadets for Republic Day parade

The National Cadets Corps (NCC) inter group republic camp held at Kozhikode selected the cadets to represent the Kerala Lakshadweep directorate at the next Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi. The selection was made from 600 cadets from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode NCC groups.

The competition consisted of events such as drills, cultural programmes, firing, flag area, and best cadet. Kerala Lakshadweep officiating additional director general Brigadier M. Ragesh presented awards to the top performing groups at a function held at Farook College, Feroke, on Sunday (October 27).

Kozhikode NCC group stood first in competitions such as the PM rally parade, Republic Day parade, best cadet competition, flag area theme, and briefing. The Kozhikode NCC group also stood overall first in the competition, while the Kollam NCC group bagged the runner-up trophy.

Ernakulam group commander Commodore Simon Mathai, Kottayam group commander Brigadier G.V.S. Reddy, Kollam group commander Brigadier Suresh G., Kozhikode group commander Brigadier D.K. Patra, and contingent commanders from five different groups attended the camp.