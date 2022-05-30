NCC camp concludes

KOZHIKODE

The 10-day combined annual training camp of the NCC concluded at the SAFI Institute of Advanced Study (SIAS) on Monday. A total of 617 NCC cadets from 20 schools and colleges and 50 NCC staff took part in the camp conducted by 30 Kerala NCC Battalion of NCC Group Headquarters Calicut. Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jairaj was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Col. Nisar Seethi presided over the function. SIAS principal E.P Imbichikoya was the guest of honour. Col P.K. Singh, NCC Battalion, was the camp commandant.