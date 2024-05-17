GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC camp concludes at Malampuzha Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Published - May 17, 2024 08:49 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A ten-day combined annual training camp organised by the 27 Kerala Battalion NCC, Palakkad, concluded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Malampuzha, on Thursday.

The camp had a wide variety of programmes aimed at inculcating social values among the NCC cadets. Classes on self-defence techniques, first aid application, fire and rescue, awareness against drugs were held, apart from sessions on weapon training and survival techniques.

The cadets were also given training for inter-group sports shooting competition. Group Commander Brig D.K. Patra visited the camp, which was attended by 600 cadets from different colleges and schools.

