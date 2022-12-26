NCC camp begins

December 26, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The week-long combined annual training camp of Chengannur 10 Kerala Battalion NCC got underway at CBMHSS, Nooranad. It was inaugurated by CBMHSS headmistress R. Sajini recently. Around 700 cadets from Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts are participating in the camp. Programmes like sports training, personality development, firing, fire and rescue training, cleanliness drive, awareness campaigns on drug abuse, and traffic rules, among other activities have been planned as part of the camp. The camp will conclude on December 31. 10 Kerala NCC Commanding Officer Col. Rahul Ghosh presided.