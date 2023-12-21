NCC camp begins at Alappuzha

December 21, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The ten-day combined annual training camp of Chengannur 10 Kerala Battalion NCC got underway at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chennithala on Thursday.

It was inaugurated by Colonel Rahul Ghosh, commanding officer, NCC Chengannur battalion. Over 500 NCC cadets from various institutions in Alappuzha, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta are participating in the camp.

They will be given instructions in social work, fire fighting, weapons training, map reading, parade drills, and so on.

