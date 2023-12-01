NCC cadets donate blood in Thiruvananthapuram

December 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, National Cadet Corps (NCC ) Trivandrum in association with the Regional Cancer Centre organised a blood donation camp at the University College here on Friday.

As many as 50 cadets of 2 Kerala Battalion NCC donated blood and a lecture on AIDS awareness was also held.

The event was presided over by Brigadier Anand Kumar, Group Commander. T. Subhash, Principal, University College and Col. J. Chaudhary, Commanding Officer, 2K NCC Battalion, were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.