HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCC cadets donate blood in Thiruvananthapuram

Lecture on AIDS awareness held on the occasion of World AIDS Day

December 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, National Cadet Corps (NCC ) Trivandrum in association with the Regional Cancer Centre organised a blood donation camp at the University College here on Friday.

As many as 50 cadets of 2 Kerala Battalion NCC donated blood and a lecture on AIDS awareness was also held.

The event was presided over by Brigadier Anand Kumar, Group Commander. T. Subhash, Principal, University College and Col. J. Chaudhary, Commanding Officer, 2K NCC Battalion, were among those present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.