NCC cadets donate blood in Thiruvananthapuram

December 01, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, National Cadet Corps (NCC ) Trivandrum in association with the Regional Cancer Centre organised a blood donation camp at the University College here on Friday.

As many as 50 cadets of 2 Kerala Battalion NCC donated blood and a lecture on AIDS awareness was also held.

The event was presided over by Brigadier Anand Kumar, Group Commander. T. Subhash, Principal, University College and Col. J. Chaudhary, Commanding Officer, 2K NCC Battalion, were among those present.