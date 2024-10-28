NCC best cadets from Kannur shine at State competition

Cadet Suraj P. Nair and Corporal Manjushree Praveen of the Kannur 31 Battalion, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), emerged victorious in the NCC Inter Group Best Cadet competition held in Kozhikode recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj, representing the Senior Wing (Army) category, is a second-year degree student at MG College, Iritty. Majushree, a class 9 student at Kannur Army Public School, competed in the Junior wing category.

The competition featured five groups from the Kerala-Lakshadweep Directorate, with 20 cadets from each group in the senior category and 10 in the junior category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cadets had to advance through preliminary rounds held at various battalions to reach the group-level event. The Best Cadet competition tested participants in several disciplines, including drill, firing, written tests, interviews, group discussions, and flag area briefings.

The winners were honoured with trophies by acting NCC Additional Director Brigadier A. Ragesh.

Kannur 31 Kerala Battalion Commanding Officer Colonel Amardeep Singh Bali and Administrative Officer Lieutenant Colonel Mukesh Kumar congratulated the cadets for their achievement at the State level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.