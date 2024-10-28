GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC best cadets from Kannur shine at State competition

The competition featured five groups from the Kerala-Lakshadweep Directorate, with 20 cadets from each group in the senior category and 10 in the junior category

Published - October 28, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Cadet Suraj P. Nair and Corporal Manjushree Praveen of the Kannur 31 Battalion, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), emerged victorious in the NCC Inter Group Best Cadet competition held in Kozhikode recently.

Suraj, representing the Senior Wing (Army) category, is a second-year degree student at MG College, Iritty. Majushree, a class 9 student at Kannur Army Public School, competed in the Junior wing category.

The competition featured five groups from the Kerala-Lakshadweep Directorate, with 20 cadets from each group in the senior category and 10 in the junior category.

Cadets had to advance through preliminary rounds held at various battalions to reach the group-level event. The Best Cadet competition tested participants in several disciplines, including drill, firing, written tests, interviews, group discussions, and flag area briefings.

The winners were honoured with trophies by acting NCC Additional Director Brigadier A. Ragesh.

Kannur 31 Kerala Battalion Commanding Officer Colonel Amardeep Singh Bali and Administrative Officer Lieutenant Colonel Mukesh Kumar congratulated the cadets for their achievement at the State level.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:20 pm IST

