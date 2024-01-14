GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCB registers huge haul of LSD stamps, arrests five

January 14, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested five persons and seized around 300 LSD stamps, which were allegedly smuggled in as a parcel from abroad through a post office in the city.

Among the arrested were those with criminal antecedents from Alappuzha and Kakkanad. The parcels, reportedly from Germany, initially led to the arrest of the three accused in whose names they were addressed. Subsequent action netted the rest, it is learnt.

As part of the operation, raids were reportedly conducted in Kochi, Kakkanad, Aluva, and Eroor.

Synthetic drugs, especially LSD, being smuggled in from abroad as parcels is nothing new to the city. In 2022 alone, the Excise unearthed five such cases hardly in as many months.

Except in one case involving a parcel of 200 LSD stamps, which were found to have been couriered in from Poland, received at the postal appraisal office of the Customs department, the rest were intercepted at the International Mail Centre (IMC) of the Postal department with the help of Customs officials.

Before that, 12 grams of MDMA couriered from the United States was seized. This was preceded by the seizure of 207 grams of MDMA and 60 LSD stamps packed into 15 different parcels from the Netherlands, 31 LSD stamps from two separate parcels from the Netherlands and Qatar, and 9881.9 milligrams of cocaine and 2896.8 milligrams of MDMA from parcels from the Netherlands.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.