NCB foils two attempts to smuggle in synthetic drugs

Kochi

21 November 2021 19:15 IST

Both were sent to Thiruvananthapuram on the guise of parcels via courier

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) foiled two attempts to smuggle narcotic drugs into Kerala this month, under the garb of parcels sent via courier.

Personnel of the NCB’s Bengaluru unit detected 40 grams of methamphetamine from a courier destined for Thiruvananthapuram on November 11. A controlled delivery of this consignment helped nab the person to whom it was to be handed over in Thiruvananthapuram.

On November 16, personnel of NCB’s Cochin sub zone, based on inputs from the agency’s Bengaluru zonal unit, intercepted a courier in Thiruvananthapuram and seized 244 grams of amphetamine, 25 stamps of LSD, and 2 grams of methaqualone. The contraband was found concealed in a gift parcel that contained chewing gum and cookies. It was very difficult to detect initially, the NCB said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Prompt follow-up action was taken and the investigators were able identify the receiver from Thiruvananthapuram.

Perils of consumption

Such synthetic drugs are dangerous stimulant drugs, often abused as a ‘party drug.’ Their consumption affects the central nervous system, while continued usage can lead to cardiac problems, memory lapses, hallucinations, and seizures, NCB sources said.

On November 20, the agency’s Chennai zonal unit had intercepted a goods carrier on the Vellore-Krishnagiri road in Tamil Nadu, and recovered over 212.5 kg of ganja concealed beneath coconut saplings. Four were nabbed, including two purchasers of the contraband who were escorting the vehicle.