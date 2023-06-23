HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NBA accreditation for courses in three engg. colleges

June 23, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said that three State-run engineering colleges have received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for various courses. Government Engineering College, Idukki, received accreditation for the streams of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology and Mechanical Engineering. The LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram, obtained the recognition for Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and Information Technology. The Department of Information Technology at Government Engineering College, Sreekrishnapuram, Palakkad, has also received NBA accreditation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.