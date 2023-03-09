Nazism of Germany differs from Indian nationalism: ICPR Member Secretary

March 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The concept of Indian nationalism is quite different from Nazis’ nationalism of Germany, Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) member Member Secretary Sachchidananda Mishra said here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a two-day national seminar on ‘The Relevance of Sri Aurobindo in Our Times’ at the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram here in connection with the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, Mr. Mishra said “while German nationalism takes pride in the assertion of its supremacy and dominance with brute force, Indian Nationalism does it with love.”

He said German nationalism was guilty of initiating the Second World War which resulted in Jewish homicide while India always believed in nationalism of its rich cultural heritage. “It is understood that any nationalism takes pride in assertion of its supremacy and dominance. Therefore, many people disclaim any nationality and want to be world citizens,” he pointed out. “They don’t want to be associated with any country as humanity has no boundary; the love for humanity should not be limited to the citizens of a particular country rather it should go beyond all geographical boundaries,” he added.

Delivering the presidential address, Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram Director R. Sanjayan said the teachings of Sri Aurobindo could provide answers to all socio, political, environmental, transnational conflicts, and moral issues facing human society driven by high technology.

The seminar was organised by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram with the support of the Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR), New Delhi.