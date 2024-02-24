GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nayaz’ first wife named accused in botched home delivery case

February 24, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Nemom police have arrested one woman in connection with the death of her husband’s second wife and their unborn child. The accused is said to be absconding, a police officer said.

Regina, the first wife of Nayaz, has been named second accused in the case following an incident that happened at Karakkamandapam a few days ago.

According to the police, Regina is suspected to have coerced the deceased person, Shameera Beevi, to undergo home delivery of her expected child. Regina’s daughter, who is an acupuncture student, is also suspected to be involved in the attempted home birth.

Meanwhile, Shihabudeen, an acupuncturist, who was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, has been remanded to judicial custody.

