Navy’s ace athlete qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Naval sailor and ace athlete M.P. Jabir has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 400-m hurdles after he clocked 49.78s to win gold at the recently concluded Inter-State Аthletiсs Сhаmрiоnshiрs at Раtiаlа.

Jabir qualified through the world ranking quota where 14 spots are available. The 25-year-old sailor hails from Malappuram in Kerala. He is currently ranked 34th in the World Athletics’ Road to Olympics rankings where 40 athletes qualify, according to a release.

When he competes in the Tokyo Olympics, Jabir will be the first Indian male athlete to participate in the 400-m hurdles in Olympics. Iconic athlete P.T. Usha had competed in the 400-m hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics. That makes Jabir the second from the State to compete in the same event in the Olympics.

Jabir has participated in many national and international athletic championships representing the Indian Navy and the Services, earning many laurels.