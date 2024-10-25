Navy to do community service, blood donation, op demo as part of Navy Week celebrations

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) will undertake community service, blood donation and throw open naval ships to students as part of the Navy Week celebrations this year.

The Naval Symphonic Band Concert will be held at the Indian Naval Maritime Museum at INS Dronacharya, Fort Kochi, on Saturday (October 26) and Sunday (October 27).

INS Dronacharya, the Navy’s missile and gunnery school, will conduct social service at orphanages and destitute homes in Fort Kochi on Sunday (October 27) and Monday (October 28). A blood donation camp is scheduled at the sailors’ accommodation area at Mundamvelli, Fort Kochi, on November 13.

The station base depot INS Venduruthy will organise social services at orphanages and destitute homes from November 13 to 16.

The Naval Hospital Sanjivani and the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep) will conduct multi-specialist medical camps at Minicoy, Kavaratti, Androth and Bitra Islands in Lakshadweep in mid-November. Basic life support training will be provided to the healthcare staff and faculty members of schools.

On November 16, naval ships at the SNC will be open for special children and senior citizens. The ships will be open for school students on November 18 and 19. During the visit, a stall showcasing advanced weapons, equipment, and ship and aircraft models will be set up at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT), according to Commodore V.Z. Job, commanding officer of INS Venduruthy.

A military photo exhibition organised by the Naval air station INS Garuda is scheduled at Centre Square Mall on November 23 and 24. Photographs taken by naval photographers and journalists will be displayed at the exhibition. The naval band will also perform at the venue.

A special musical concert will be presented by the naval band at Sagarika Auditorium, Naval Base, for a restricted audience on December 3.

On Navy Day on December 4, Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the SNC, will lay a wreath at the SNC war memorial.

A naval operational demonstration, as is customary, will be held on the evening of December 4 off the waters of Rajendra Maidan showcasing operational capabilities of warships, aircraft operations, and special operations.

Synchronised drills, performance by NCC cadets, and vessel illumination are all planned during the op demo. Later in the day, the SNC chief will organise an at-home event for invited guests.

