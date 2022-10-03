Navy ships visit Oman

ADVERTISEMENT

The ships of Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata and CGS Sarathi, which are on an overseas deployment for training officer trainees, entered Port Sultan Qaboos at Muscat, Oman, on Sunday.

As part of the cross-training visits, the Indian trainees and officers visited Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy. There was a reciprocal visit by 15 officers and cadets of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) onboard the Indian vessels.

A total of 250 children from various schools of Oman also visited the ships, as part of a community outreach programme. They were briefed about the role and training aspects of the ships. An interaction with the students of Indian schools in and around Oman was also organised in which approximately 2,000 students and faculty members attended the event in Indian School, Muscat. It included a band performance, followed by a lecture on ‘Career Path to Defence Forces’. The port call also included professional interaction and courtesy calls by the ship’s crew with various senior government and military officials there, says a Navy release.