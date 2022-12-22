Navy officer designs hybrid ferry that can run on solar and wind energy

December 22, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

A B. Tech student of Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has designed an inland hybrid catamaran ferry that makes optimal use of solar and wind energy.

It ensures its silent, low-carbon footprint operation, especially in eco-sensitive areas such as dams and wildlife sanctuaries like Thekkady at a time when agencies including the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) are focused on bringing about ‘green shipping’.

The unique vessel that can carry up to 75 passengers was designed as part of a final year project by Sub. Lt. Gaurav Tehlan, a student of the Ship Technology department at Cusat.

The vessel that has been designed to operate in Kerala’s inland waterways will cause least damage to the ecosystem. It can be built using light-weight materials like glass reinforced plastic (GRP) vis-a-vis conventional vessels made of steel or aluminium. This ushers in higher efficiency, which increases the vessel’s life, while lessening operational expenditure, said Prof. K. Sivaprasad of the Ship Technology department, who guided the officer.

While the propulsion system of the vessel comprises wind and solar energy, grid charging could be done in case of bad weather using electric power. A retractable inflated wing sail (IWS) is fitted atop the ferry’s roof and will share roof space with 84 solar panels. In addition, the mould for the GRP hull can be reused multiple times, helping reduce capital expenditure for construction. The vessel complies with Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Kerala Inland Vessel (KIV) rules.

The advantage of the vessel is that it can operate even when its solar energy reserve is low by banking on wind, especially in waterbodies off the Western Ghats, Prof. Sivaprasad said. The 21 m x 7 m vessel can attain speed up to 7 knots (13 km per hour). Fitted with lithium titanium oxide (LTO) batteries, it can operate non-stop for up to 1.70 hours.

Sub. Lt. Tehlan went on to win Class NK Best Project Award instituted by the Japan government.

Sources in the Navy and Sandith Thandassery, managing director of Kochi-based Navalt whose solar ferry Adithya and electric fishing boat Srav bagged the global Gussies Electric Boat Award in 2020 and 2022 respectively, said such vessels which also sourced power from wind, could well be used for operating in the coastal seas which have both wind and solar energy.