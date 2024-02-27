Navy keen on using Vizhinjam port for its needs: Navy Chief

February 27, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, said here on Tuesday that the Navy is keen on using the soon-to-be-commissioned Vizhinjam Seaport for its requirements.

Talking to reporters here, Admiral Hari Kumar said the Navy had no plans to develop a base here since the Vizhinjam port was a commercial one focussing on container transshipment. “But it is a deepwater port and the Navy is also interested in utilising it,” he said. On whether discussions were held with the Adani Group, which operates the port, he said initial discussions were held, but were not taken forward.

On plans for a second Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC-II), he said it is “in the works, but will take time.” The Navy is exploring the possibility of a carrier on the lines of INS Vikrant and is keen on using the expertise of the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), he said. The Navy would like to equip it with the latest systems including unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), according to him.

Admiral Hari Kumar also reiterated the Navy’s plans to use the BrahMos missile as its primary surface-to-surface missile. The Cabinet Committee on Security had recently cleared a deal for around 250 BrahMos missiles under a ₹19,000 crore contract. The Navy chief also visited the BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL) on Tuesday.

On the induction of Rafale jets, he said “that will take time.” “The DAC (Defence Acquisition Council) approval has been given, but we have to get the contract signed. So from the time the contract is signed, it will take at least 36 months,” he said. In the meantime, the Navy is also looking at the indigenous development of a Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter through the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), he said.

‘Colonial baggage’

The Chief of the Naval Staff reiterated the Indian Navy’s commitment to transform into a “fully Atmanirbhar” (self-reliant) force by 2047.

The Navy is shedding its “Colonial baggage” and emerging as a modern force, he said. Processes and procedures are being amended, and so are parts of the Navy Act “to make it more contemporary,” he said.

“For a long time we have kept on going with the rules and regulations given to us by the British. They have discarded all those things at least 30-40 years back. We were following them more conscientiously and diligently than the British. So we have taken a decision to remove all those things,” he said.

