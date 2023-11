November 19, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - KOCHI

Ahead of Navy Week-2023, the Southern Naval Command hosted a day for special children on board naval vessels and a museum set up at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) on Saturday. More than 100 special children and teachers from various schools in Ernakulam participated in the event. The itinerary included a guided tour of Naval ships Tir and Sagardhwani and interactive exhibits from various naval training schools which were displayed at NIAT.