Kerala

Navy hockey team lifts trophy

more-in

The Indian Navy team lifted the Inter-Services Hockey Championship Trophy defeating the Indian Army (Red) at the Nandy Hockey Fields at Indian Naval Academy (INA) here on Thursday. According to a press release, the Navy Services team bagged the maiden win against Army Red in a nail-biting match. Four teams participated in the championship, including Indian Army (Red), Indian Army (Green), Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The Army Red were the runners-up while Air Force stood third and Army Green got the fourth position. The Navy Services team will now be competing at the national level.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Commandant, INA, presented the trophy and medals to the winners.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Hockey
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 2:12:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/navy-hockey-team-lifts-trophy/article30363419.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY