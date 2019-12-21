Navy hockey team lifts trophy

The Indian Navy team lifted the Inter-Services Hockey Championship Trophy defeating the Indian Army (Red) at the Nandy Hockey Fields at Indian Naval Academy (INA) here on Thursday. According to a press release, the Navy Services team bagged the maiden win against Army Red in a nail-biting match. Four teams participated in the championship, including Indian Army (Red), Indian Army (Green), Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The Army Red were the runners-up while Air Force stood third and Army Green got the fourth position. The Navy Services team will now be competing at the national level.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Commandant, INA, presented the trophy and medals to the winners.