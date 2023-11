November 04, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy crashed on the runway of the Naval airport at Willingdon Island near Kochi on November 4 noon, resulting in the death of a personnel on board, it has been learnt. Another was injured.

The helicopter is said to have operated from INS Garuda, the Naval air station next to the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

